NewsPhones [Opinion] Just pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Already

I am sure you already read numerous articles about the newly announced Galaxy Note 8, and you probably already made up your mind about it or maybe no. As you already know, Samsung had a rough 2016 with the launch and recall of the Note 7. This year and during Unpacked, Sammy’s President DJ Koh came out apologizing to the Note fans and thanking them for sticking with Samsung. My goal here is to give you my perspective on why it is not as bad of an idea to pre-order the Note 8.

First of all, the Note 8 is, to a point, a Galaxy S8+ with S Pen. To another point, IT REALLY IS NOT. They have the same CPU, front camera, IP68 technology, Android version, wireless charging and other features that this year’s Samsung phones have. However, what some sites are not pointing at, other than price, are the following differences:

Display

The Note 8 display measures 6.3 inches and has a resolution similar to the S8+ (1440 x 2960 – 521 ppi). But but but, you should know that well-know and respected display calibration company, DisplayMate, has just released a detailed analysis of the Note 8 display. They even gave it their highest rating ever of A+. Here are some their findings:

The Galaxy Note8 matches or sets new Smartphone display performance records for: Largest Native Color Gamut (112% DCI-P3 and 141% sRGB / Rec.709).

Highest Peak Display Brightness (1,240 nits).

Highest Contrast Rating in Ambient Light (270).

Highest Screen Resolution 3K (2960×1440).

Highest Contrast Ratio (Infinite).

Lowest Screen Reflectance (4.6 percent).

Smallest Brightness Variation with Viewing Angle (29 percent).

6GB of RAM

Yes it is a bit of overkill. As you probably know, Samsung phones not have the best memory management out there. Let’s not forget to mention Touchwiz which is a “heavy” Android skin. So maybe 6GB of RAM isn’t bad thing after all.

Dual Camera

This is a welcome improvement in my opinion. So there is a wide-angle 12MP Dual Pixel camera with an aperture of F1.7 and a 12MP camera with auto-focus and F2.4. Both shooters have OIS which stands for Optical Image Stabilization.

S Pen

One of my favorite things that I like about having an S Pen is the ability to take notes while the display is off (Screen Off Memo). There are other things you could do with the pen such drawing, coloring, taking screenshots and more.

Saving Tips

Samsung is rewarding previous Note 7 owners by over allowing on trade values. They’re giving $425 for phones like LG G4, Galaxy S5, S6, S6 Edge, iphone SE ($100 at Walmart) and more. Check here if you are one the lucky ones. This brings the cost of the Note 8 to $505. In the case, you didn’t own a Note 7, Sammy is giving $300 for the phones (see screenshots). On top of it all, you get to choose between a free Samsung Gear 360 camera ($170 on Amazon) or a bundle including a 128GB microSD card and a wireless fast charger.