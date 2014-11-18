NewsTablets Nokia makes the N1 tablet official, launches with Lollipop and 64-bit processor for $249

Along with getting the Z Launcher out beta, Nokia had something else up in its sleeves. Meet the new Nokia N1 Tablet folks. Siting at $249 price tag, this could be a very attractive option to those of you who are looking for an affordable Android tablet.

Did we mention that it will run Google’s latest OS, Android 5.0 Lollipop? Before you get all happy and excited, the N1 tablet will be sold in China and some European markets.

Spec-wise, we have a 7.9-inch IPS display with a 2048 x 1536 resolution, 2.3GHz Intel 64-bit Atom processor (Z3580), PowerVR G6430 GPU, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, 8MP rear-facing camera with auto-focus, 5MP front-facing camera, 5,300 mAh battery, 6-axis Gyro+Accelerometer, Bluetooth 4.0. WiFi and Android 5.0 with Z Launcher.

As of when this tablet will hit the US soil, Nokia says ” keep you posted on additional markets as we expand our distribution.”

via Nokia