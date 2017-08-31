NewsOther Devices Nest announces the Thermostat E, now available for a mere $169

Nest announced yesterday the release of their newest thermostat, the Thermostat E. Unlike its predecessors, it is more affordable costing a mere $169.

The Thermostat E works the same as the past models. It can be controlled using your phone meaning that you can adjust temperatures from anywhere. Design-wise, Nest went from having metal casing to plastic. The thermostat is white and will most likely look better on your wall. If you’re like me and have white molding, the Nest E will blend in with the whole look. Here are the specs:

The Nest Thermostat E moves away from the prominent look of the Nest Learning Thermostat and replaces it with a more subtle design, highlighted by a white exterior ring and frosted display.

The frosted display is designed to blend into your home. It achieves this effect with special display technology that lets light out but doesn’t let light in. When the frosted display is off, the screen is grey. When it’s on, it displays soft text and images that are designed to be easy to see and read with a slight glow. The frosted display uses an ambient light sensor to share information at just the right brightness.

The Nest Thermostat E comes with a pre-set schedule, which enables customers to save energy right out of the box. This can be easily managed directly from the Nest app. Or it can learn your schedule, just like the Nest Learning Thermostat. It’s ENERGY STARⓇ certified and expected to save between $131 and $145 a year per the results of an internal Nest study and two independent studies of the previous model. 1

The Nest Thermostat E turns off automatically when it detects nobody is home, to help save energy.

It’s easy to change the temperature from anywhere with the Nest app from a phone, laptop, or smartwatch, and even with popular voice assistants such as Google Home or Amazon Alexa.

Through the Works with Nest program, additional connected products, such as ovens and lights, integrate with the Nest Thermostat E to add more comfort and convenience.

Nest sends alerts if the heating or cooling system needs attention, so customers can act before it breaks.

The Nest Thermostat E is now available at Nest and other retailers. Nest says that folks who use it will be able to save on average $10-$12 a month on electricity.