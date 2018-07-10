NewsWearables Mobvoi bets on Wear OS, releases TicWatch Pro with dual display, 30-day battery life

Mobvoi, the company behind the popular TicWatch S and TicWatch E, released the TicWatch Pro running on Wear OS and promising a 30-day battery life which is pretty much unheard of if you ever owned a watch running on Google’s OS.

The TicWatch Pro unlike most watches in the market will come with a dual display setup including an AMOLED color display atop of a FSTN one. The latter resembles an ink-style display similar to the ones found in the now-retired Pebble smartwatch. The FSTN display is what Mobvoi says help achieve that 30-day battery life on a single charge promise.

This watch can be used in 2 modes called the “Smart” and “Essential.” The Smart mode allows you to use the OLED display and have access to all of the Wear OS features and apps with a 2-day battery life. On the other hand, the Essential mode turns off the OLED display and switches to FSTN screen which helps extend battery life and still shows you your heart rate, steps and time.

Spec-wise, the TicWatch Pro packs the Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, 512MB RAM, 4GB of internal storage, 1.39″ OLED 400 x 400 display & FSTN display, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, 415 mAh battery, Google Pay, Heart Rate sensor, Ambient Light and IP68 rating (up to 1.5 m for up to 30 min). The TicWatch Pro is available right now at Amazon in 2 black and silver for $249.99.