NewsPhones Last minute Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL event roundup and where to watch it

Today is the day! Google is set to make a major announcement. If you’re an Android fan like us, this is almost a good as Christmas. We expect Google to announce the new Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Google Home Mini, a redesigned Daydream View (VR headset), a possible refresh of the Google Pixelbook, Google headphone, Android 8.1 and newer version of Android Wear.

According to Droid Life, the Pixel 2 will be made by HTC while the XL version will be made by LG. Both devices pack the Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, 12MP rear camera, no 3.5mm jack and the Android 8.1. The only differences will be the screen size with the Pixel 2’s measuring 5 inches with a 1080p resolution and the 2 XL having a POLED 6-inch display like the LG V30. Price-wise, we are looking at $649 for the 64GB and $749 for the 128GB Pixel 2. The larger phone will go for $849 and $949 for the 64GB and 12GB models respectively.

The Google Home Mini is supposed to be the smaller version of the current Google Home speaker. As we reported yesterday, it will cost around $80 in Canada. The reported price for the US is $50 which makes it very affordable. I am thinking that it will be offered for free for anyone who pre-orders wit of the new Pixel phones (last year it was the Daydream).

Another refresh will be a new Daydream View which will sell for $99, $30 more than last year’s model. It will be available in black, gray and orange colors. Lastly, the new PixelBook will come in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. I will sell for $1199, $1399 and $1749.

We have the links for you in case you want to keep a close eye on the product pages. And don’t forget to check your phone trade-in value if thinking about trading!

What are you more excited about?

Links: Pixel 2 | Pixel 2 XL | Google Home Mini| Daydream | PixelBook