Last-minute Father’s Day gifts picks

If you’re like me and always wait until the last minute to buy a gift whether it is around Christmas time, Mother’s Day or this coming Father’s Day, I got you. I put together a list to help you figure out what to get for your dad. Dads like fun things, things that they can use often and “actually enjoy.”

Phones

How about replacing that old phone your dad has been using forever and get the latest and best phones available? Sounds good right? The following phones are what we think are the best in the market right now.

HTC 11

This is HTC’s latest flagship device. It offers one of the best cameras on the market. DxOMark (camera measurment company) gave it its highest rating of 90. That’ not all. The U11 packs the latest Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, microSD storage, 12MP front camera, 16MP rear camera, 3,000 mAh battery and Android 7.0 with HTC Sense. Unlike any other phone in the market, it has a unique feature called Edge Sense. It allows you to interact with it by squeezing its sides. For example, you can launch the camera on the fly by simply squeezing it. You can also program it to launch apps and some more cool things.

LG G6

Let me start by saying that this phone is sleek and sexy. LG has definitely done a great job designing the G6. It is definitely my favorite phone. The G6 offers a close to bezel-less gorgeous display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It also has one of the best camera in the market packed with an awesome wide-angle lens. If your dad is a fan of selfies, this is the phone to get.

Galaxy S8

The Galaxy S8 doesn’t need an introduction. Samsung once again has done an awesome job with this year’s flagship. They omitted the physical home button and went for a bezel-less design that looks sleek and beautiful. The S8 is the top dog in the Android phone hierarchy thanks to Samsung powerful marketing machine and it use of top of the line components. While it is probably the most expensive of all 4 the phones in this guide, Samsung is currently offering a $100 off the unlocked models via its website.

Moto G5 Plus

If you’re on a budget, the G5 Plus is probably the best Android phone to buy. It offers a great software experience wrapped in a nice metal body. The price tag of $230 makes the G5 a bargain for what you get with it. It sports a 5.2-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 625 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB, 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera and Android Nougat. For a limited time, you can save 15% sitewide on Motorola.com by using code SLICKDEALSMOTO at checkout.

Wearables

LG Watch Sport



This is my new favorite smartwatch for sure. I have been using it for a couple of weeks and it has been nothing but great. LG has done a great job with the design. This watch can do it all from making payments via Android Pay, answering phone calls, replying to texts, emails, check your heart rate, count your steps and much more. The display is about 1.38 inches and has a resolution of 430 x 480. It looks really nice and crisp, better than most watches I have seen. The LG Watch Sport costs $349 and should make a great gift for anyone!

Galaxy Gear S3 Frontier

Unlike the LG Watch, the Gear S3 runs on Samsung’s own wearable Tizen OS. This watch does it all folks. You do not need to a cellular connection to make calls. You can answer and make calls via Bluetooth. It also connects to the Samsung Health app allowing you to keep an eye on your heart rate, calories, steps and workout regimens. My favorite feature is most definitely Samsung Pay. While connected to your phone, you can make payments by simply hovering your watch by any terminal. I can’t tell you how many times I got compliments from folks surprised about the fact that a watch can do that. The Samsung Gear S3 is currently on sale for $299 from all major retailers (link below).

Parrot Bebop 2 FVP

For the price, the Parrot Bebop 2 is really a bargain. If your dad is or wants to get into the drone world, this drone will do that! According to Parrot, “the Beebop 2 a faithful fan favorite, boasting exceptional camera quality, a drone’s eye view of the sky, and unique “follow-me” features. Whether Dad wants to capture footage on a fly-fishing trip or just enjoy the flight in a local park, this drone is the perfect option.” It can record Full HD 1080p video, can fly in a range of up to 1.24 miles and offers an immersive flying experience thanks to the FPV goggles. It can be controlled using the included Parrot Skycontroller 2 remote and via your smartphone. The whole package can be purchased for the Father’s Day price of $499 ($200 off) right now. Keep an eye on our full review in the coming weeks.

Element 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with Alexa

“The New Amazon Fire TV Edition is the first smart TV with Alexa that seamlessly integrates all of dad’s favorite streaming, live over-the-air broadcasts (through an HD antenna) and subscription content on one interface. He’ll even have access to more than 300,000 TV episodes and movies from Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, Sling and Amazon Video.” This TV is will also be branded under the Westinghouse brand and will come in 43-,50-,55-,65-inch sizes with prices ranging from $449 to $899. It set to launch June 27 on Amazon.