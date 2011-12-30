News Infographic: Mr. Android 2011

Take a look at this interesting infographic by the guys over at BlueStacks. If you recall, BlueStacks is the company that created the App Player for Windows, which allows you to run Android apps on your computer.

BlueStacks has analyzed the date from Nielsen and also from the 145k Facebook fans to give us some interesting stats on the average male Android user. Did you know that 18% of male Android users have unusually large heads? How about that 45% wear a watch? Or that on average, use only 528MB of data every month? Well, now you know thanks to BlueStacks. Take a look at the infographic for some interesting stats.

So, Bluestacks, where’s Ms. Android 2011?

Source: BlueStacks