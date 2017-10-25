NewsPhones

I love you Google but you totally messed up the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL launch

October 24, 2017

Dear Google,

I am an Android fan and I use everything Google. And you bet your behind I pre-ordered/bought every Nexus/Pixel since day one. You have let me and many other fans down for the past few years with your delays and I was cool with it because back then, your phones were pretty affordable and the low price made it “ok” to wait a few weeks.

When you announced the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, you priced them high, up there with the Samsungs and iphones of the world. As a fan, I didn’t mind spending $900 for a 2 XL Panda. So I had your product page up with auto-refresh on during the whole keynote because I knew  it will have gone up few minutes before the wrap-up. I wanted to be one of the first ones to get my hands on the Pixel 2 XL (excitement). I kept telling myself that Google probably learned from the past years’ phone launches, and this year it will be all good. Man. I was wrong.

I placed my order for the 64GB Panda Pixel 2 XL on October 4th at 10:20 AM PST. I was given an estimated shipping date of 10/30. Folks on Reddit who placed an order for example at 10:19am PST,  were given shipping dates of 10/23. Our very own Craig P, placed his order at 10:21 AM PST, his delivery date is pushed to November 6. Delivery dates were weeks apart depending on what minute orders were placed.

There are currently 5,566 comments in the “shipping discussion thread” at  r/GooglePixel on Reddit, you’d see that Google has yet to ship any white/black model of  the Pixel 2 XL. Their customer service is clueless and people are frustrated. Folks who ordered the smaller Pixel 2 are learning that their orders are being pushed to mid-November.  Don’t even get me started on the not-so-good LG display and bad quality check. You have yet to make any official statements.

You want to be recognized as a big time hardware maker, hence your slogan “made by Google,” then you must communicate with your current and potential customers and let them know that you value their trust in you and that you are trying to make things better.

Sorry but you F-ed this launch up.

Sincerely,

A fan

Zack has always been a fan of anything with the tag "Gadget" on it, he has had used almost every phone brand except for the Palm and owns a Pixel XL as his daily driver. His favorite camera is the Olympus EM-1 Mark II. He is a full-time father of two great boys and happily married to his wife. Did we mention the Zack loves Video games? Add him to you circles: Google+

  • Agreed with you, Zack!

    I just received my Pixel 2 XL last week and on the top right corner of my smartphone, there is a little circle. I’m not able to click or drag out in the corner of the top right of the screen.

  • Jake T

    I really hope this reaches the eyes of somebody Google Pixel related, because you stated it correctly/concisely, and I can certainly say that you speak for me, if not all of us Google loyalists. I’ve been pre ordering from the Google Store since the Nexus 5, and usually I’ve had the sense to wait a few days after the initial launch, but this time I was just too excited to wait, and I foolishly assumed they’d have their shipping together this year. It’s really a kick in the arse to us loyal consumers, to be treated this way; at the very least I expect to be notified if there is a delay. My ship date was yesterday, and I haven’t heard anything/gotten any updates as to what’s going on. It’s unprofessional to leave us in the dark about our orders, while those of us who ordered during the launch wait and watch in frustration as those who placed their orders days, or even weeks later are receiving their phones well before us! You’re absolutely correct in your statement that this sort of situation was forgivable when we were buying the much more affordable Nexus phones; they decided to raise the price, and so we expect them to provide us with a purchasing/customer service experience which matches the high cost of the device.

    • Zack Nebbaki

      Amen

