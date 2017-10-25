NewsPhones I love you Google but you totally messed up the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL launch

Dear Google,

I am an Android fan and I use everything Google. And you bet your behind I pre-ordered/bought every Nexus/Pixel since day one. You have let me and many other fans down for the past few years with your delays and I was cool with it because back then, your phones were pretty affordable and the low price made it “ok” to wait a few weeks.

When you announced the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, you priced them high, up there with the Samsungs and iphones of the world. As a fan, I didn’t mind spending $900 for a 2 XL Panda. So I had your product page up with auto-refresh on during the whole keynote because I knew it will have gone up few minutes before the wrap-up. I wanted to be one of the first ones to get my hands on the Pixel 2 XL (excitement). I kept telling myself that Google probably learned from the past years’ phone launches, and this year it will be all good. Man. I was wrong.

I placed my order for the 64GB Panda Pixel 2 XL on October 4th at 10:20 AM PST. I was given an estimated shipping date of 10/30. Folks on Reddit who placed an order for example at 10:19am PST, were given shipping dates of 10/23. Our very own Craig P, placed his order at 10:21 AM PST, his delivery date is pushed to November 6. Delivery dates were weeks apart depending on what minute orders were placed.

There are currently 5,566 comments in the “shipping discussion thread” at r/GooglePixel on Reddit, you’d see that Google has yet to ship any white/black model of the Pixel 2 XL. Their customer service is clueless and people are frustrated. Folks who ordered the smaller Pixel 2 are learning that their orders are being pushed to mid-November. Don’t even get me started on the not-so-good LG display and bad quality check. You have yet to make any official statements.

You want to be recognized as a big time hardware maker, hence your slogan “made by Google,” then you must communicate with your current and potential customers and let them know that you value their trust in you and that you are trying to make things better.

Sorry but you F-ed this launch up.

Sincerely,

A fan