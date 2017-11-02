NewsPhones HTC’s best 2017 phone, the HTC U11+, isn’t coming to the US

Along with the announcement of the HTC U11 Life, HTC also unveiled the U11+. You guessed it right. It is a refresh of the the OG HTC U11 and it is dope and unfortunately NOT coming to the US. I am not going to hide my disappointment about the decision behind this product launch. According to HTC, they didn’t want to disappoint current U11 owners.

The HTC U11+ is a beast in terms of specs and it has everything to make it one of the best, if not, the best HTC device this year and to date. It has a 6-inch display with 18:9 ratio, IP68 rating, 3,930 mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, HTC BoomSound (speakers are 30% louder than the ones on the U11), 3D water glass body and Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. Mind-boggling to say the least.

This is one of those times where, as a consumer and tech writer, I wonder what the hell a company like HTC is thinking when they decided to not launch a product that we all know will be successful. Perhaps the US isn’t or will not be a part of their future plans.

Just so you know, if you’re going to try to get the U11+ and use it here, it will probably not have your carrier data aggregations meaning that it will not take advantage of high data speeds.

The U11+ will launch in 3 colors: Translucent black, Ceramic Black and Amazing Silver. It is up for pre-order in China for around ￥4,999 or $755 which is a very reasonable price. Check the Chinese product page here.