HTC U12+ OTA update now rolling in the US, improves camera, buttons and brings June Security Patch

If you happen to live in the US and have an HTC U12+, you may want to hit your settings menu and see if it’s there. This, in my opinion, should have been the software version that came with the phone out of the box. The touch-sensitive side buttons have been all over the place for me, causing accidental reboots and bad responsiveness.

The new update bring the software version to 1.21.617.3 and is about 437.1 MB – That’s almost a half gig. You probably want to connect to WiFi network to ensure things go well. As far as the changelog is concerned, here it is:

New features in Camera: Auto Zoom for video recording and 4k 30fps video without time limit.

Enhancements for pressure-sensitive buttons, battery life and system performance

June Android security update

The HTC U12+ hasn’t received accolades from the media since its release and it is understandable. With this update, HTC is showing us that they care about their new flagship. If you asked today if I’d recommend this phone, I wholeheartedly say YES. I love the simplicity of HTC Sense, the camera is amazing and up to par with the Pixel 2 XL and the build quality.

