DealsNews HTC Tuesday Deal gets you a free UA Band with the HTC 10 or $100 Off

HTC is back again with another good deal. Today, they’re offering a free UA band if you purchase the HTC 10. On the other hand, there is also a $100 off discount on the phone if bought without the band. Let’s not forget about HTC’s UH OH Protection which gives you the peace of mind of getting your phone replaced in case you break it.

Other than the promotion, the HTC 10 is a top notch Android phone in line with all of the other flagship devices in the market. You can read our review here. Here are more details about the promo:

Bold new colors, hot new deal: Starting September 1st only at HTC.com, we will be re-launching the incredible deal of $100 off the HTC 10, inclusive of the newly released hottest colors of the year, Camellia Red & Topaz Gold (Carbon Gray and Silver are also included in the offer) OR receive an Under Armour Band ($180 value) with the purchase of HTC 10 while supplies last. Each purchase of an HTC 10 from HTC.com also includes UH OH Protection. With UH OH protection HTC will replace the HTC 10 for free for accidental screen cracks or water damage during the first 12 months following purchase. The UA Band is designed to be worn all-day, every day, tracking daily activity, workouts and sleep. All day activity capture allows you to set a daily goals and track progress on the band. Designed with athletes in mind, the band can be optimized by connecting to the UA Record™ App (free download on Google Play) providing insights that empower individuals to improve their health and fitness.

Link: UA Band Deal | $100 Off Deal