DealsNews HTC Black Friday Deals are now available

Looking to grab an HTC phone this holiday season? Good news, HTC just launched their Black Friday sale today. On top of discounts, you will be able to score some free accessories with the purchase of your phone. Here is the list of deals for the US:

HTC U11 : $50 off + free JBL Reflect Aware C headphones ($199.99 value) + free HTC Fetch ($19.99 value) = $599 for 4/64GB version or $679 for 6/128GB version

Cases for HTC One M8, M9, and A9: just $5 each

If you live in Canada, here is what you’re getting:

HTCU11 : $75 CAD off + free JBL Reflect Aware C headphones ($269.99 CAD value) = $824 CAD for 4/64GB version or $924 CAD for 6/128GB version

To take advantage of this sale, head to HTC.com and let us know what you ended up getting.