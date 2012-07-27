NewsTablets Google Nexus 7 8GB tablet now available at Staples, check your local stores

Since its release, the Nexus 7 8GB model of the tablet was only available in the Play Store. Third-party retailers only offered the more expensive 16GB version. That’s not the case anymore because Staples is now selling the 8GB N7 for $199.99 plus tax, $14 cheaper than Google Play and unfortunately, you won’t be able to place an order via Staples.com–you will have to head to your local store and “specia-order” it. Before you do that, make sure to check if it is available here; I was able to find the Nexus 7 in a couple of locations in New York City and I am sure you could find some as well. Let us know if you score one and don’t forget to get the official case.

via Staples