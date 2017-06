ApplicationsNews Google introduces hands free calling to Google Home

I am a big fan of Google Home, it knows me so well. Sometimes too well. I use it every morning to check the weather, my calendar and news. The only it was missing is hands free calling. Today that changed. Whether you’re cooking or working on a project and don’t feel like picking up your phone to answer, Google Home can be now be used as an intercom lol.

The update should roll out very soon to the Android app. We’ll make sure to let you know.