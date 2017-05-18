ApplicationsNews Google Daydream platform to receive major update, will add casting and video capture

There is no doubt that Google has been pushing its VR product division called Daydream. Along with Tango, there are one of most talked about technologies here at Google IO.

Google announced no too long ago that update is coming to Daydream bringing its current version to 2.0. Users can now cast content directly to their TV. They can also record whatever they’re seeing and share it with friends. Finally, the new Daydream will also allow watch YouTube VR at the same time as other people.

It is also worth noting that the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, some LG, Motorola and ASUS phone will support Daydream 2.0.

via Google