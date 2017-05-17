ApplicationsNews Goodbye Google Goggles, say Hi to Google Lens

Fans of the almost dead Google Goggles, rejoice! During the IO event, Google announced the release of Google Lens. This is major news folks. The new app is smarter and more interactive than its predecessor. It will work with the Google Assistant as one of its features, so no need to download a separate app.

One of the coolest features of Lens is the ability to not only recognize what’s on a picture but also recommend suitable actions, For example, you can scan the barcode on a router to automatically connect to it. A not-so-new functionality is ability to pull text out of a flyer or a business card.

Keep an eye on the new update coming to the Google app or circle back here and follow our coverage of Google IO.