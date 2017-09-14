NewsPhones Get Ready! Google Pixel 2 will be announced October 4

Well well well. Google is not wasting anytime folks. Today they announced that October 4 is the date they’ll reveal the Pixel 2. A billboard has already been put up in Boston as of yesterday and today there is a video confirming the new mantra of “ask more of your phone.”

In the video, Google put an emphasis on common issues that many phone owners are having with their devices. There issues include battery, storage, camera, updates and more with questions that they probably gathered based on Google searches. This is thelist:

What’s wrong with my phone’s battery?

Why is my phone always out of storage?

Why does my phone take so many blurry pictures?

Why doesn’t my phone understand me?

Why can’t my phone update itself?

Why is my smartphone so slow?

The questions go on and on with the “Still Not A Player” song on the background. Then Google answers back with “Funny You Should Ask.”

Excited? So are we! Go to madeby.google.com to get notified!