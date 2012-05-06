ApplicationsNews

Flash Player for Android updated with security patch

May 6, 2012

Adobe has rolled out a new update to its Flash Player Android application. If you recall, they announced a while ago that we will not see any significant updates for Android. Due to a recent exploit, they just released a security patch updating the software version of the Flash Player app to 11.1.115.7. The exploit in question would cause applications to crash as well as making your system vulnerable to attacks. Hit the links below to grab the update.

