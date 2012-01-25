ApplicationsNews

Download Asphalt 6: Adrenaline HD for free from Getjar

January 25, 2012

If you are into racing games and like free stuff, Getjar is offering Asphalt 6: Adrenaline HD for free. This top selling game from Gameloft is currently offered for $0.99 at the Android Market and has 4 out of 5 stars reviews. Here are some of its features:

  • 42 models from the most prestigious manufacturers (Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin and more)
  • Online/Local Multiplayer mode for up to 6 players
  • 12 tracks, from L.A. to Tokyo and more, with HD graphics
  • An immersive Career mode with 11 different leagues and 55 events
  • Amazing number of tuning options for each model (decals, rims, boosts, and more)

Unfortunately, not everyone can take advantage of this offer. If you happen to have some devices such as the Galaxy S II Skyrocket and some other AT&T devices, you won’t be able to find Asphalt: Adrenaline 6 HD at Getjar. But if you have a compatible device and want to take advantage of the free download, follow the links below.

[qrcode]http://www.getjar.com/mobile/326894/Asphalt-6-Adrenaline-HD?mkt_tok=3RkMMJWWfF9wsRonuqnOZKXonjHpfsX64uUrUKeg38431UFwdcjKPmjr1YIDTMJ0dvycMRAVFZl5nQtdDuqUbg%3D%3D[/qrcode]
(How to use QR codes)
Getjar Link

