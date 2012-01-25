ApplicationsNews Download Asphalt 6: Adrenaline HD for free from Getjar

If you are into racing games and like free stuff, Getjar is offering Asphalt 6: Adrenaline HD for free. This top selling game from Gameloft is currently offered for $0.99 at the Android Market and has 4 out of 5 stars reviews. Here are some of its features:

42 models from the most prestigious manufacturers (Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin and more)

Online/Local Multiplayer mode for up to 6 players

12 tracks, from L.A. to Tokyo and more, with HD graphics

An immersive Career mode with 11 different leagues and 55 events

Amazing number of tuning options for each model (decals, rims, boosts, and more)

Unfortunately, not everyone can take advantage of this offer. If you happen to have some devices such as the Galaxy S II Skyrocket and some other AT&T devices, you won’t be able to find Asphalt: Adrenaline 6 HD at Getjar. But if you have a compatible device and want to take advantage of the free download, follow the links below.