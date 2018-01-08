NewsOther Devices [CES 2018] The new DJI Osmo Mobile 2 is here and it’s only $129

DJI announced here at CES their newest gimbal, the Osmo Mobile 2. What is taking everybody by surprise is the fact that it costs half of the price of its predecessor sitting at $129. IF you’re familiar with gimbals, the under $200 price point competition is quite fierce and DJI has obviously responded.

Osmo Mobile 2: The handheld smartphone camera stabilizer from DJI, redesigned for the storyteller in all of us. Using a lightweight design that supports portrait orientation, with simpler controls with cinematic zoom, a longer battery life for more filming, and intelligent features to help you share a professional-looking story wherever you go.

DJI says that the Osmo 2 will be able to last up to 15 hours, 3 times longer than the original Osmo (which I just bought, thanks DJI). My favorite addition is the ability to charge via microUSB instead of the original method which used a 3.5mm jack cable. What I will find out is if the original Osmo batteries can be used in the new one.

