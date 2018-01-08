NewsOther Devices [CES 2018] Ring unveils a brand new home security ecosystem with stick up cameras and smart lights

Ring doesn’t need any introduction folks. They basically rule the doorbell with camera world. Today they announced the launch of their brand new home alarm system called Ring Alarm. It includes a bunch of indoor and outdoor Stick Up camera and smart lights. Release date is set for sometimes in this spring.

To sum things up, here are the products:

Stick Up Cam Elite

Indoor/outdoor security camera

Two-way audio

Advanced motion sensors with zone detection

1080p HD video

Power of Ethernet (POE) or standard wall outlet

Wi-Fi or POE for internet

Stick Up Cam

Indoor/outdoor security camera

Weatherproof

Battery-powered

1080p HD video

Two-way audio

Passive Infrared Sensor (PIR) motion sensors with zone detection

Compatible with Ring’s Solar Panel Charger

Ring Beams

Patented, smart, outdoor security lights

Integrate with Ring app and all Ring security Cams and Doorbells

Pathway lights

Step lights

Spotlights

Ring Alarm

Base Station

Keypad

Contact Sensor (for a window or door)

Passive Infrared Sensor (PIR)

Z-Wave Extender

Ring Protect Plans

24/7 professional monitoring

Cloud video storage for an unlimited amount of Ring devices at any location

Free Ring mobile app usage

10 percent off all future Ring.com device purchases

To take advantage of the Ring Alarm service, there will a $10 monthly fee which include unlimited professional monitoring and unlimited cameras. For more info, hit the link below.

