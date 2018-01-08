[CES 2018] Ring unveils a brand new home security ecosystem with stick up cameras and smart lights
Ring doesn’t need any introduction folks. They basically rule the doorbell with camera world. Today they announced the launch of their brand new home alarm system called Ring Alarm. It includes a bunch of indoor and outdoor Stick Up camera and smart lights. Release date is set for sometimes in this spring.
To sum things up, here are the products:
Stick Up Cam Elite
- Indoor/outdoor security camera
- Two-way audio
- Advanced motion sensors with zone detection
- 1080p HD video
- Power of Ethernet (POE) or standard wall outlet
- Wi-Fi or POE for internet
- Stick Up Cam
Indoor/outdoor security camera
- Weatherproof
- Battery-powered
- 1080p HD video
- Two-way audio
- Passive Infrared Sensor (PIR) motion sensors with zone detection
- Compatible with Ring’s Solar Panel Charger
Ring Beams
- Patented, smart, outdoor security lights
- Integrate with Ring app and all Ring security Cams and Doorbells
- Pathway lights
- Step lights
- Spotlights
Ring Alarm
- Base Station
- Keypad
- Contact Sensor (for a window or door)
- Passive Infrared Sensor (PIR)
- Z-Wave Extender
Ring Protect Plans
- 24/7 professional monitoring
- Cloud video storage for an unlimited amount of Ring devices at any location
- Free Ring mobile app usage
- 10 percent off all future Ring.com device purchases
To take advantage of the Ring Alarm service, there will a $10 monthly fee which include unlimited professional monitoring and unlimited cameras. For more info, hit the link below.
