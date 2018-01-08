NewsOther Devices [CES 2018] NVIDIA unveils 65-inch 4K TV with G-SYNC and NVIDIA SHIELD

Yep. You’re not dreaming folks. NVIDIA announced last night the launch a new line of displays called BFGD or big format gaming display.What sets it apart from the competition is the fact that it us geared toward gamers. Not only you a 4K 120Hz HDR display but you also get the actual NVIDIA Shield system embedded along with G-Sync support.

NVIDIA said that they will partner with Acer, ASUS and HP to push its 65-inch displays with BFGD. On top of that, you will still be able to enjoy Netflix in 4k, the Android TV ecosystem, the NVIDIA GameStream and Google Assistant.

As far as the release date is concerned, we’re looking at summer 2018. NVIDIA didn’t share details about pricing but if you’re familiar with G-Syng powered displays, I am guessing it will be expensive. If I had to guess, I’d say $1499 and up.

via NVIDIA