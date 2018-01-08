AccessoriesNews [CES 2018] JBL unveils the Everest headphones with Google Assistant

JBL unveiled today their newest product line called the Everest which will support the Google Assistant. This makes it the second over the ear headphone manufacturer along with Bose to do so. The model announced are the 710GA, 310GA and 110GA.’

The Everest wireless headphone are said to have battery life from 8 to 25 hours depending on the model you use. JBL says that these headphones have been designed with comfort in mind- “specially-curved headband to eliminate pressure on the ears, while the ear cushions are expertly crafted with lightweight, memory-foam materials to maintain an effortless fit.”

The Everest collection will launch sometimes in Spring 2018 and ca be purchased directly from JBL.com.