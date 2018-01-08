NewsPhones [CES 2018] Honor View10, Red Honor 7X annouced (re)

Honor kinda re-announced their newest devices the View10 and the Honor 7X here at CES. Well, they did reveal a new red colored 7X due for release in time for Valentines Day.

Spec-wise, the View10 packs a 5.99-inch IPS LCD 18:9 display, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, Kirin 970 processor, 64GB/128GB of internal storage, dual rear camera with 16MP and 20MP lenses, 13MP frot camera, 3,750 mAh battery, fingerprint reader (front) and of course Android OS. It is set to launch in January overseas. A US release date was not announced. You should be able to grab it for around $450 or so which is a pretty solid price.

On the other hand, the Honor 7X will launch in a limited red color on February 14 here in the US. It has a 5.93-inch 18:9 FHD+ display, 4G of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, Kirin 659 Octa-Core processor, 16MP/2MP rear camera combo, 8MP front camera, 3,340 battery and Android 7.1 Nougat. Price-wise, you’re looking at around $200 which includes a pair of AM15 headphones.