Best Buy Canada flyer shows Google Pixel 2 promo with free Google Home Mini

As you may know already, Google is set to announce the release of its newest Pixel phones tomorrow along with a small version of Google Home. Thanks to Redditor FireYoshiQC just shared Best Buy Canada’s next week flyer which shows a promotion offering a free Home Mini system with an any activation of the Pixel 2.

The flyer also shows the MSRP of the Home mini which is $80 CAD or $65 US. However, there is no mention of the price for the Pixel 2. the colors shown are black, white and what I call “grayish blue.”

