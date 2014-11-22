NewsPhones AT&T Nexus 6 bug that caused recall, shows phone running Android KitKat, wrong model number

We reported earlier that Motorola is recalling the initial batch of Nexus 6 devices that made their way to AT&T stores. The reason was a bug that made the screen go black and the phone not connect to the AT&T network. If yo’re interested in seeing what is it like, someone over at Reddit posted a video showing what the bug in question does to the phone.

First, the Nexus 6 shown has the the same model number as the Droid MAXX/Ultra which is XT1080. The AT&T Nexus 6, as far as we know, has a model number of XT1103. The device is running Android 4.4.4 KitKat which is quite surprising since it is supposed to have Android Lollipop. The build number shown is shamu_factory-userdebug 4.4.4 KXH21.6-F1.8 18 whereas the one I own shows LRX210.

It seems like the gentleman in the video was not aware that Moto was recalling their phones. His phone looks like a developer phone in userdebug mode which is described by Google as “like “user” but with root access and debuggability; preferred for debugging.”

If you’re phone is suffering from this issue, we suggest you request an exchange or simply return your phone. We hope Motorola’s quality assurance team would have done a better job than this. And we also think this bug may have to do with AT&T messing with Google’s Android Lollipop and Nexus 6 – We’re assuming here of course.

My AT&T Nexus 6 has been flawless so far. How about yours?

via Reddit