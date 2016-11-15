ApplicationsNews [App] Scan and save printed photos with the new Google PhotoScan

Have you ever found an old favorite printed picture that you wished you could convert to a digital photos? The folks at Google are here to help. They launched an app called PhotoScan which is currently available in the Play Store.

PhotoScan is a scanner app that allows you to have a digital file(s) of your pictures on your phone. Not only it saves the photos but it also lets you apply filters to them enhancing quality and reducing glare. Here are the rest of the features:

Get glare-free scans with an easy step-by-step capture flow

Automatic cropping based on edge detection

Straight, rectangular scans with perspective correction

Smart rotation, so your photos stay right-side-up no matter which way you scan them

Back up your scans with the free Google Photos app to keep them safe, searchable, and organized. Bring your scans to life with movies, filters, and advanced editing controls. And share them with anyone, just by sending a link.

The PhotoScan app is still in its early stages and there are bugs here and there. We expect Google to keep improving it in the future. If you want to give it a try, head to the Play Store.