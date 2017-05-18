ApplicationsNews Android TV to get updated with new user interface, Google Assistant support

Google announced that a new version of Android TV will launch later this year in conjunction with the release of Android O. This is good news if you’re an avid user of the platform. Android TV will get a brand new user interface, better content recommendations and more.

Google launched the service back in 2014 and it pretty much stayed the same since then. Along with a more intuitive UI, you can look up or launch apps using the Google Assistant. In addition, you will be able to watch 360 videos on Android TV thanks to the YouTube 360 app.

According to Google, the update will roll out in the few months Android TV compatible devices like the Xbox One, PS4 and other one. Check out the Google IO presentation below for more info.